Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Double-digit tackles in loss

Jones had 12 tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Patriots.

The 12 tackles were the most that Jones has had in a game this season, while his touchdown was his second of the year. Jones is on pace to record the second-best tackle numbers of his career and has been a reliable safety for Miami throughout the season.

