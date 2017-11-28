Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Double-digit tackles in loss
Jones had 12 tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Patriots.
The 12 tackles were the most that Jones has had in a game this season, while his touchdown was his second of the year. Jones is on pace to record the second-best tackle numbers of his career and has been a reliable safety for Miami throughout the season.
More News
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Solid game in loss•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Records interception in win•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Returns fumble for touchdown•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Notches eight tackles in loss•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Activated from NFI list•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Carrying calf problem•
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.