Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Eight tackles in return

Jones compiled a team-high eight tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bengals.

Jones had missed Miami's last two contests with a shoulder injury before returning Sunday versus the Bengals. The 30-year-old safety made an immediate impact, as he led the team in tackles. Jones has 18 total tackles and two interceptions in three games this season.

