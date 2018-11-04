Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Exited Sunday's game of own volition

Jones pulled himself out of Sunday's 13-8 win over the Jets, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Jones' reasons for exiting the Week 9 contest remain undisclosed, but Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald indicates that drama appears to be brewing in Miami's secondary room. Rookie first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick is expected to continue slotting into the starting lineup as long as Jones remains out. Not enough is known about Jones' situation in Miami to draw any long-term conclusions, but the two time Pro Bowler's continued role with the Dolphins appears to be in question.