Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Exited Sunday's game of own volition
Jones pulled himself out of Sunday's 13-8 win over the Jets, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Jones' reasons for exiting the Week 9 contest remain undisclosed, but Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald indicates that drama appears to be brewing in Miami's secondary room. Rookie first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick is expected to continue slotting into the starting lineup as long as Jones remains out. Not enough is known about Jones' situation in Miami to draw any long-term conclusions, but the two time Pro Bowler's continued role with the Dolphins appears to be in question.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...