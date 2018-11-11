Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Expected to sit first quarter

Jones will remain sidelined during at least the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Packers, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Postreports.

Jones will sit out the beginning of Miami's game against the Packers in Week 10 as an attempt to discipline the starting safety's decision to remove himself from a Week 9 win over the Jets. It remains to be seen whether Jones will receive a full defensive workload when he does suit up Sunday.