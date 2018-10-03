Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Fully practices Wednesday
Jones (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones returned to full practice after being sidelined the last two weeks with a shoulder injury. The veteran safety is an integral part of Miami's defense and proved his worth when he picked off two passes in Week 1. Jones will look to shut down A.J. Green and the rest of the Bengals' offense on Sunday.
