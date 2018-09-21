Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Game-time decision Sunday
Jones (shoulder) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Jones was a limited participant at practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session with the shoulder injury. Walt Aikens and rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick could both see increased snap counts if Jones is ultimately ruled out Sunday.
