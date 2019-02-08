Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Gets surgery on shoulder
Jones (leg, shoulder) recently had surgery to repair a partially torn right labrum, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Jones played through the injury for most of 2018, only missing Weeks 3 and 4. He finished the season with three-year highs for interceptions (three) and passes defensed (nine), but he dropped off to 5.1 tackles per game after averaging at least 6.7 in each of the previous five seasons. Still regarded as one of the better safeties in the league, the 30-year-old Jones has three seasons remaining on a four-year, $48 million extension. His guaranteed 2019 base salary ensures he won't be released, but the rebuilding Dolphins might look into a trade.
