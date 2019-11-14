Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Hopes to play Week 11
Jones (ribs) said Wednesday that he's "almost 100 [percent]" and hopes to suit up against the Bills on Sunday, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jones practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, just as he managed to do twice last week. After a four-game absence, the starting safety appears to be trending in the right direction to retake the field. He'll have two more opportunities to log a full practice session ahead of Sunday's divisional tilt against the Bills.
