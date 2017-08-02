Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Lands on active roster

Jones (calf) was placed on the active roster Tuesday.

Jones promotion to the active roster comes as a good sign for Miami. The projected Week 1 starting safety had been dealing with a lingering calf issue for the beginning part of training camp but it looks as if he's good to go now. The Dolphins may opt to ease him back into the swing of things, but nonetheless, it's a good sign to see Jones back in pads.

