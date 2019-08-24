Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Likely losing starting spot

Jones is not expected to be an every-down player for the Dolphins and could be a candidate to be traded, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

It's a troubling designation for IDP users, as Jones has been one of the more reliable options for tackles at safety on a per-game basis dating back to 2012. While the report indicates the Dolphins would look to trade Jones, it's an unlikely outcome considering an acquiring team would inherit $13.2 million cap hit, particularly for a 31-year-old who has played a full 16-game season just once in the last three years. T.J. McDonald figures to split time with Jones in the inevitable event he sticks with the team, likely jeopardizing either player's chance at returning value for fantasy owners in anything other than deep IDP leagues.