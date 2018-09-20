Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Limited in practice Thursday

Jones (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones managed to log a limited participation Thursday after being unable to practice to begin the week. One of Miami's top defensive players, Jones should still be considered questionable to suit up for Sunday's game against the Raiders. If the starting strong safety were to miss any time, Walt Aikens and rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick would both receive increased defensive roles.

