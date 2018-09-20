Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Limited in practice Thursday
Jones (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones managed to log a limited participation Thursday after being unable to practice to begin the week. One of Miami's top defensive players, Jones should still be considered questionable to suit up for Sunday's game against the Raiders. If the starting strong safety were to miss any time, Walt Aikens and rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick would both receive increased defensive roles.
More News
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Absent from practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Records two interceptions in Week 1•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Restructures contract•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Nets 122 tackles in 2017•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Posts 15 tackles in defeat•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Bench Rivers
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Eight things to know in Week 3
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know about Week 3.
-
Latest news: Updates on Gordon, Cook
There was a ton of news to keep up with on Wednesday. Chris Towers catches you up on all of...