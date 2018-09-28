Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Listed as questionable
Jones (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones was sidelined for Miami's Week 3 win over the Raiders due to a shoulder injury, but has managed two full days of practice to end the week. The starting strong safety appears to be trending towards suiting up against the Patriots on Sunday, but his availability remains unconfirmed.
