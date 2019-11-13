Play

Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Logs limited practice

Jones (chest) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones practiced twice in a limited capacity last week but was still inactive against the Colts, so this isn't necessarily a signal that he's making progress. Continue monitoring his practice status leading up to Sunday's matchup against the Bills, as he boasts solid IDP value with 21 tackles and a pass breakup over three games.

