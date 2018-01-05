Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Nets 122 tackles in 2017

Jones accumulated 122 tackles, five PBUs, two interceptions, two touchdowns and three fumble recoveries in 2017.

Jones topped the 100-tackle threshold for the third time in the past five years -- and the two times he didn't achieve the feat in that span occurred during injury-shortened seasons. The veteran is about as consistent as they come as an IDP option and doesn't appear to be slowing down with age. He's still under contract with Miami for years to come and should return in 2018 as one of the top fantasy options at defensive back.