Dolphins' Reshad Jones: No clear return timetable

Coach Brian Flores didn't provide a recovery timetable for Jones (foot) on Monday, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones missed some practices last week with the foot injury and arrived at Saturday's scrimmage with his right foot in a cast. Flores said, ""He's making progress, but he'll be back as soon as he can be," so the veteran safety's availability for Week 1 remains in question.

