Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Not practicing Wednesday

Jones (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones appears to have picked up an ankle injury during Sunday's season-opening loss to the Ravens, during which he played 32 snaps on defense and recorded five tackles (four solo). The veteran safety appears to be splitting snaps with Minkah Fitzpatrick rather than playing his usual every-down role, depleting his value in IDP formats even when healthy.

