Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Not practicing Wednesday
Jones (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones appears to have picked up an ankle injury during Sunday's season-opening loss to the Ravens, during which he played 32 snaps on defense and recorded five tackles (four solo). The veteran safety appears to be splitting snaps with Minkah Fitzpatrick rather than playing his usual every-down role, depleting his value in IDP formats even when healthy.
More News
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Likely losing starting spot•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Re-takes practice field•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: No clear return timetable•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Out with foot injury•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Back practicing Tuesday•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Dolphins seeking trade•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Hunter Henry injury reaction
Ben Gretch reacts to the news Hunter Henry has a tibial plateau fracture.
-
Week 2 TE Preview: Replacing Henry
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 2 including Hunter...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 2? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...