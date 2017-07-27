Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Not ready for training camp
Jones (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list Wednesday.
Jones, who signed a massive five-year, $60 million extention with the Dolphins in March, is not ready to join the team on the field quite yet. He missed the final 10 games of last season with a torn rotator cuff, which is presumably the issue currently keeping him out. The team is likely exercising caution with the safety in order to ensure his health as the season inches closer.
