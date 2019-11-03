Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Not suiting up Week 9

Jones (chest) is inactive for Sunday's Week 9 tilt against the Jets.

Jones had carried a doubtful tag and also missed the previous two games, so his status is of little surprise. Miami will miss Jones' presence in the back end of the defense with the speedy Robby Anderson in town for the Jets.

