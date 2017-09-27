Play

Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Notches eight tackles in loss

Jones recorded eight tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's defeat at the hands of the Jets.

Jones was tied for a team high in tackles, two of which went for losses. The 29-year-old free safety was one of two Dolphins to play all 63 snaps on defense, and figures to continue playing a prominent role on defense heading into Sunday's matchup versus the Saints.

