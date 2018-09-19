Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Nursing shoulder injury

Jones was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Despite being present at Miami's facility Wednesday, Jones did not participate in practice. The severity of the starting strong safety's injury remains undisclosed, so Jones should be considered questionable to play against the Raiders on Sunday. If Jones is unable to suit up, rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick should receive an increased amount of snaps opposite T.J. McDonald.

