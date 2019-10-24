Play

Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Officially DNP on Thursday

Jones (chest) did not practice Thursday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones wasn't able to suit up or practice in any capacity last week, and he appears on track to sit out another contest. He'll have two more opportunities to participate in practice before Monday's tilt against Pittsburgh. If Jones is forced to miss any more time, Walt Aikens will play an increased role on defense once again.

