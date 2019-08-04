Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Out with foot injury

Jones arrived at Saturday's scrimmage with a cast on his right foot, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones missed a couple of practice this week and wasn't present for the start of Saturday's scrimmage due to the foot issue. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the 31-year-old appears as though he could be sidelined for an extended period. Bobby McCain should continue seeing work with the starting defense in his absence.