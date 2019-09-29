Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Paces squad in tackles
Jones made nine tackles (six solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Chargers.
Jones hasn't missed a beat after sitting out the last two games with an ankle injury, as he led the team in tackles. With Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the picture, Jones should continue to have a large role on defense. The Dolphins have a bye in Week 5, and they'll return to action the following week versus the Redskins.
