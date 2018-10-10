Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Playing through torn labrum
Jones has a partially torn right labrum but will continue to play through the injury, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones missed two games earlier in the season as he battled the shoulder issue, but returned for Week 5 with eight tackles and two pass breakups. The 30-year-old dealt with a similar injury to his left shoulder in 2015, but still managed to post or tie career highs in tackles (135), sacks (two), passes defensed (10) and interceptions (five). The veteran free safety could see limited practice reps as he continues to deal with the injury, but has already proven he can be a productive player when not fully healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It hasn't always been easy for Matt Ryan and Andrew Luck in 2018, but Jamey Eisenberg likes...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Over the last few years, DeSean Jackson has been a pretty hit-or-miss player, but he's been...