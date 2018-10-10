Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Playing through torn labrum

Jones has a partially torn right labrum but will continue to play through the injury, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones missed two games earlier in the season as he battled the shoulder issue, but returned for Week 5 with eight tackles and two pass breakups. The 30-year-old dealt with a similar injury to his left shoulder in 2015, but still managed to post or tie career highs in tackles (135), sacks (two), passes defensed (10) and interceptions (five). The veteran free safety could see limited practice reps as he continues to deal with the injury, but has already proven he can be a productive player when not fully healthy.