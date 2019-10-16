Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Pops up with new injury

Jones (chest) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones battled an ankle injury leading up to Week 6's game against the Redskins, but he was able to tough it out. This appears to be a new injury, though, and a DNP for the first practice report of the week is unfavorable for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Bills.

