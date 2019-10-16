Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Pops up with new injury
Jones (chest) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones battled an ankle injury leading up to Week 6's game against the Redskins, but he was able to tough it out. This appears to be a new injury, though, and a DNP for the first practice report of the week is unfavorable for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Bills.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Week 7 TE Preview: Engram returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 7 at tight end, including who...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
It's just a fact of life that sometimes you have to trust running backs in time shares, and...
-
Week 7 news & notes: Tannehill starting
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 7, starting...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.