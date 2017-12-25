Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Posts 15 tackles in defeat

Jones made 15 tackles (12 solo) and defensed a pass in Sunday's 29-13 loss to the Chiefs.

The tackle total was his season high by two, and the pass defensed was his fifth of the season. He'll be a good IDP option at safety despite a difficult Week 17 matchup against Buffalo.

