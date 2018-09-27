Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Practices in full
Jones (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones missed Week 3's tilt against the Raiders due to a shoulder injury, but he appears to be progressing in his recovery. It remains to be seen whether Jones will suit up for Sunday's game against the Patriots, but the starting strong safety is trending in the right direction.
