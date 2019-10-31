Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Practicing Thursday

Jones (chest) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones missed Miami's last two games due to a lingering chest injury, so his return to practice is certainly encouraging. He could need to participate in full Friday in order to suit up for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Jets. Whenever Jones does return to the lineup, he'll start at safety and bring a valuable veteran presence to Miami's secondary.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories