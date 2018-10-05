Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Questionable for Week 5
Jones (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Though Jones was a full participant in practice Wednesday through Friday, the Dolphins apparently weren't 100 percent confident in the health of his shoulder, so he'll retain an injury designation into the weekend. For his part, Jones, who has missed the past two games with the issue, is optimistic that he'll gain clearance to suit up come Sunday, according to Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. If Jones is ultimately active in Week 5, he won't necessarily be a safe bet to take on an ample workload right away, as rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick (20 tackles and an interception over the last two games) has thrived in the veteran's absence.
