Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Questionable for Week 6

Jones (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against Washington, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones was limited in practice all week due to a lingering ankle issue, making his chances of suiting up versus Case Keenum and the Redskins difficult to discern. Miami's secondary is fighting a multitude of injures, with Xavien Howard (knee) and Bobby McCain (hamstring) also questionable. With that context, Jones' presence would be especially valuable versus Washington.

