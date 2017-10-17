Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Records interception in win
Jones hauled in his first interception of the season during Sunday's win over the Falcons.
Jones logged seven tackles seven tackles (five solo) to go along with the pick. The interception came late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for the Dolphins. The veteran safety was on the field for all 57 defensive snaps.
More News
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Returns fumble for touchdown•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Notches eight tackles in loss•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Activated from NFI list•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Carrying calf problem•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Signs massive five-year extension•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Recovery going well•
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers suffers broken collarbone
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...