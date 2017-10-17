Play

Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Records interception in win

Jones hauled in his first interception of the season during Sunday's win over the Falcons.

Jones logged seven tackles seven tackles (five solo) to go along with the pick. The interception came late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for the Dolphins. The veteran safety was on the field for all 57 defensive snaps.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories