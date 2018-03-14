Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Restructures contract

Jones agreed to restructure his contract with the Dolphins, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Jones didn't take a pay cut by any means but effectively gets a $4.05 million bonus while creating roughly $6.6 million in cap space for the Dolphins. It's a win-win situation for player and team alike that should allow Miami to field a more competitive team around Jones in 2018.

