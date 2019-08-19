Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Retakes practice field
Jones (foot) was participating at practice Monday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Jones arrived at a scrimmage in early August with his foot in a cast and had no public timetable for his return, but his return to the field indicates he'll be ready for Week 1. The veteran safety missed two games early last season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder, but he played through the injury and underwent surgery in the offseason. Jones had 72 tackles (57 solo) and three interceptions in 2018, his least productive full season since his first year as a starter in 2011.
