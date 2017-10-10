Play

Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Returns fumble for touchdown

Jones had seven tackles (six solo), 0.5 sack and a fumble return for a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Bills.

Jones 38-yard return for a score came late in the first quarter and was the Dolphins only touchdown until the fourth quarter. The veteran safety played all but one defensive snap but is still looking for his first interception of the season, after recording only one in six games last season.

