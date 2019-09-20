Play

Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Ruled out for Week 3

Jones (calf) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones will miss a second consecutive game due to the ankle injury he suffered Week 1 versus Baltimore. Having traded Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers earlier in the week, the Dolphins will now rely on Doug Middleton, Walt Aikens and Steven Parker as their top safeties Week 3.

