Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Ruled out versus Bills

Jones (chest) is ruled out for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Bills, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Jones wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. Walt Aikens stands to see increased snaps on defense as long as Jones is unable to go.

