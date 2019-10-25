Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Second DNP designation

Jones (chest) didn't practice Friday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones sat out a second straight practice, and he's in danger of missing Monday's game against the Steelers if he can't get on the field Saturday. Bobby McCain (shoulder) has been limited thus far, so the Dolhpins could be without both starting safeties, bumping Walt Aikens and Steven Parker into starter duties.

