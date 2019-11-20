Play

Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Shifts to IR

Jones (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones struggled with rib and chest injuries over the past month, and there's no indication that his current condition is related. The 31-year-old has only played four games this year. Bobby McCain (shoulder) was placed on IR as well, so Steven Parker and Eric Rowe are expected to assume starting duties.

