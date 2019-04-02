Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Shows up for offseason program

Jones (shoulder) is in attendance for the Dolphins' voluntary strength and conditioning program, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Entering the second season of a four-year extension with his $13.015 million base salary for 2019 fully guaranteed, Jones has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate for the rebuilding Dolphins. He's still one of the better safeties in the league, but the price tag is rather hefty for a 31-year-old who is still rehabbing from surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his shoulder. Jones' attendance at the voluntary offseason program might be taken as a hint that he expects to stay with the Dolphins for at least one more year, though it's far from a sure thing.