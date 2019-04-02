Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Shows up for offseason program
Jones (shoulder) is in attendance for the Dolphins' voluntary strength and conditioning program, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Entering the second season of a four-year extension with his $13.015 million base salary for 2019 fully guaranteed, Jones has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate for the rebuilding Dolphins. He's still one of the better safeties in the league, but the price tag is rather hefty for a 31-year-old who is still rehabbing from surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his shoulder. Jones' attendance at the voluntary offseason program might be taken as a hint that he expects to stay with the Dolphins for at least one more year, though it's far from a sure thing.
More News
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Gets surgery on shoulder•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Caps season with pick-six•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Exits game with leg injury•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Expected to sit first quarter•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Will play Week 10•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Exited Sunday's game of own volition•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...