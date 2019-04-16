Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Skipping voluntary minicamp

Jones (shoulder) isn't present Tuesday for the start of a three-day voluntary minicamp, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Jones showed up for the start of the offseason program a couple weeks ago and reportedly hasn't missed any team meetings. Coach Brian Flores didn't get too far into specifics when discussing the absence this week, merely saying that rehab from February shoulder surgery is one of several factors in the 31-year-old safety's decision to skip voluntary minicamp. As the highest-paid player on a rebuilding team, Jones has been a frequent subject of trade rumors this offseason, though his fully guaranteed $13.015 million base salary makes it tricky to find a deal. A trade would allow the Dolphins to use Minkah Fitzpatrick as a starting safety alongside T.J. McDonald, but it's possible the team prefers that its 2018 first-round pick take most of his snaps as a slot corner.

