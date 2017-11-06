Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Solid game in loss
Jones had nine tackles and an interception in the Dolphins 27-24 loss to Oakland on Sunday.
Jones is having a solid season with 55 tackles, three passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a touchdown in eight games for Miami. He should continue to start at safety for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Records interception in win•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Returns fumble for touchdown•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Notches eight tackles in loss•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Activated from NFI list•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Carrying calf problem•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Signs massive five-year extension•
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...