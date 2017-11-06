Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Solid game in loss

Jones had nine tackles and an interception in the Dolphins 27-24 loss to Oakland on Sunday.

Jones is having a solid season with 55 tackles, three passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a touchdown in eight games for Miami. He should continue to start at safety for the remainder of the season.

