Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Unlikely to play Week 9

Jones (chest) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Jones was able to work as a limited participant Thursday and Friday, but he still only has a slim chance of retaking the field Sunday. The 31-year-old is likely to miss his third straight game with the chest injury.

