Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Watches practice from sidelines

Jones (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Dolphins want to deploy Jones in a heightened role now that Minkah Fitzpatrick is in Pittsburgh, but he's in danger of missing his third straight game Sunday versus the Chargers. Jones is just two years removed from a 122-tackle campaign, and his services would be useful to stopping Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler in Week 4.

