Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Week 4 status uncertain

Jones (shoulder) is questionable to suit up against the Patriots on Sunday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones was sidelined during the team's Week 3 victory over the Raiders due to a shoulder injury. The starting safety was limited in Wednesday's practice, so whether or not Jones is able to fully participate in practice as the week continues should give a strong indication of his gametime availability. If Jones were to miss any time, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Walt Aikens would be in line for increased defensive snaps.

