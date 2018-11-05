Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Will play Week 10
Jones removed himself from Sunday's game but will play next week, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones exit from Sunday's game was not injury related and appears to be due to a rift between him and the team. Head coach Adam Gase said it won't be a lingering issue and he would not disclose if the team was going to fine Jones for his actions. Jones is expected to start as he normally does, but Minkah Fitzpatrick will be ready for a spot start if Jones' issues linger on and effect his role on the defense.
