Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Will remain sidelined

Jones (chest) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Steelers, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones has been unable to practice, so this designation is not surprising. With Bobby McCain (shoulder) listed as questionable, Walt Aikens and Steven Parker figure to be in line for big roles.

