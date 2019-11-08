Play

Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Won't face Colts

Jones (chest) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Colts, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones will miss a third straight game due to his lingering chest injury. The starting safety's absence will be a notable blow to Miami's secondary versus Indianapolis. Chris Lammons and Walt Aikens stand to play increased roles on defense in Jones' stead.

