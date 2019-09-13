Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Won't play Sunday

Jones will miss Sunday's Week 2 matchup with New England due to an ankle injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones wasn't able to practice in any capacity each day this week. The 31-year-old sustained the injury in Miami's season-opening loss to Baltimore, in which he managed to play 32 defensive snaps and record five total tackles. Jones was splitting work at free safety with Minkah Fitzpatrick when healthy, so it seems that Fitzpatrick will likely take on an every-down role in Sunday's contest.