Maualuga (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Maualuga has been a bit of a mess since the Dolphins signed him late in August. He was out of shape at first and is now dealing with a balky hamstring. The Dolphins lack depth at linebacker so even with the addition of Stephone Anthony via trade Tuesday, it does seem that his roster spot is safe but his value to the team seems to lessen with each passing day.