Dolphins' Rey Maualuga: Misses practice Wednesday
Maualuga (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Maualuga has been a bit of a mess since the Dolphins signed him late in August. He was out of shape at first and is now dealing with a balky hamstring. The Dolphins lack depth at linebacker so even with the addition of Stephone Anthony via trade Tuesday, it does seem that his roster spot is safe but his value to the team seems to lessen with each passing day.
More News
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...