Dolphins' Rey Maualuga: Not in game shape
Maualuga needs to lose some weight before the Dolphins will allow him to practice more or less play in a game, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Maualuga's weight currently sits somewhere north of 260 pounds and the team wants him to get into the 250 range before they consider putting him on the field. Assuming a few conditioning practices does the trick, Maualuga is still expected to compete with Mike Hull for a starting linebacker job.
